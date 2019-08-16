As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Position by $301,392; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Increased Its Position in Valley National Bancorp (VLY) by $5.47 Million as Market Value Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 1,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 4,342 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $792,000, down from 5,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.21B market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $174.84. About 21.27M shares traded or 2.38% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (VLY) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 607,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.01M, up from 5.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Valley National Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 873,295 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 530,652 shares to 12.49 million shares, valued at $295.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc/The (NYSE:GEO) by 24,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

More notable recent Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Valley National Bancorp to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Closes Fidelity Deal, Appoints New CEO – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valley National Bancorp declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 573,900 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 920,796 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 1,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Ltd has 0.01% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Capital Advsr Inc Ok invested in 251,780 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 67,852 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0% or 5,664 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities accumulated 0% or 10,408 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Stifel Finance Corporation reported 61,891 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Limited holds 0.45% or 21,976 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advisors has 0.05% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). 30,500 are owned by Fifth Third Bancorp. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 494,309 shares. Maltese Capital Ltd Co holds 0.77% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.68 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) PT Raised to $210 at SunTrust – StreetInsider.com” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba +3% on beats, core commerce strength – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese Cloud Services Rivalry Heats Up As Alibaba, Tencent Face Off – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.