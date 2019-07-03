As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stock Rose, Capital Management Associates Increased Position; Carlson Capital Management Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $325,923; Share Value Rose

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 6,317 shares to 134,494 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graybill Bartz And stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Filament Ltd owns 681 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Hudock Grp Inc Inc Lc reported 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madison Investment Inc invested in 153 shares or 0% of the stock. White Pine Invest stated it has 132 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hwg Limited Partnership owns 3,330 shares for 5.92% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 290 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,057 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glynn Cap Management Ltd Co holds 7.72% or 23,454 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 1,223 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Co holds 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 244,709 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 1.78% or 12,693 shares. Beck Mngmt Ltd owns 4,231 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio.