As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Investec Asset Management North America Increased Holding; Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Shareholder Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $1.24 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 156,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 419,773 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59M, up from 263,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $168.73. About 11.80M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $290.75. About 309,934 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 27/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, 79.4 percent have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Adj EPS $8.35-Adj EPS $8.55; 18/04/2018 – EUR/USD Falls After EZ Inflation to 1.2346, From 1.2360 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Increases Div by 14%

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 20,198 shares to 61,866 shares, valued at $18.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 6,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,167 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 20,804 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Llc has 0.09% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Bessemer Gru Inc owns 648 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Logan Mngmt holds 0.08% or 4,982 shares. 156,755 were reported by Everett Harris And Ca. Retail Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 181,983 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 45,301 shares. Yorktown has invested 0.11% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 219,550 shares. Blair William And Il owns 3,196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 721,083 are owned by Investec Asset Management Ltd. Bbva Compass Bancorp has 0.29% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Park Avenue Securities Llc has invested 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.99 million activity. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider BILLEADEAU SCOTT A sold $372,852. $1.99M worth of stock was sold by Wiseman John W. on Tuesday, January 15.