As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Increased Position; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose, Manchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $9.40 Million

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 16,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 14,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $156.33. About 2.95 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 84,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.32 million, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $113.13. About 279,875 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 20,358 shares to 12,050 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,187 shares to 32,024 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

