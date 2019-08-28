As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Buckingham Capital Management Has Decreased by $11.66 Million Its Stake; Pfizer (PFE) Stake Held by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 50.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 64,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 62,119 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, down from 126,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $166.2. About 10.87M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 592 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,940 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 billion, up from 24,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 23.03M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 194,034 are owned by Burney. Patten & Patten Tn owns 132,626 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Bangor Commercial Bank has 0.26% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 28,378 shares. First Personal Financial has 1.47% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ifrah Fincl holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 29,629 shares. Daiwa Gp owns 0.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 296,000 shares. 5,417 were reported by Moon Management Limited Liability Com. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 30,318 shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs has 2,183 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cap City Trust Com Fl has 5,376 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.97% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Family Firm invested in 0.08% or 5,476 shares. Opus Investment Management Inc has 132,000 shares. 328,191 were accumulated by Jones Financial Lllp.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Multi (JPC) by 1,500 shares to 36,200 shares, valued at $345.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 38 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,573 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 190,491 shares to 730,491 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schneidr Nationl by 15,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Stock Building Supply Holdings.