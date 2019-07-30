As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Share Price Rose, Nomura Holdings Lowered Its Stake by $67.77 Million; General Mills (GIS) Shares Rose While Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 2595.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,258 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 1.08 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 376,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.13M, down from 676,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 8.79 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.52 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 9,306 shares to 109,306 shares, valued at $21.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 21,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,087 shares, and has risen its stake in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

