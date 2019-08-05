As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Horseman Capital Management LTD Cut Its Stake; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $16.73 Million as Stock Value Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 7,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 27.10M shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 545,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.50 million, down from 613,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.44M shares traded or 45.43% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: Dual-Listing Dilution Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Investors Buy JD Stock or Alibaba Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba And The Trade War: Being Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Rally Still Has $15 To Go – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: $NOW) Form Strategic Partnership and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) inContact’s CXone Improves Multi-Industry Manufacturer’s Contact Centre Ops – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67 million for 288.98 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53 million. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of stock.