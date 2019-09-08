As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Flow Traders Us Has Lifted Stake by $9.11 Million; Entergy New (ETR) Shares Rose While Moore Capital Management LP Cut Holding

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 17,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $113.55. About 1.78 million shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY GULF STATES LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance and Long-Term Financial Outlook

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $444.80M for 12.51 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 2,994 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 277,560 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 7,158 are held by Regal Investment Advsrs. Cwm Limited Liability holds 433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Jump Trading Ltd Company reported 4,507 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 68,394 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3,616 were accumulated by Huntington Fincl Bank. Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.06% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 102,277 are owned by Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 13,478 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth accumulated 1,070 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has invested 0.06% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Captrust Advsrs invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ETR vs. WEC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 429,100 shares to 7.53 million shares, valued at $86.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).