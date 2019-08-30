As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Old Dominion Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $395,850; As Rpm International (RPM) Share Price Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Cut Its Holding

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 48.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 25,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 27,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 52,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 119,117 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 16,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 14,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $440.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $174.49. About 6.19 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are RPM International Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RPM) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 19% Return On Equity, Is RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 13,319 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,560 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc has 66,800 shares. 39,874 were reported by Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com. Tompkins Fincl Corporation reported 532 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Ltd reported 10,229 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 115 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi holds 0.05% or 3,115 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 146,128 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Cibc Asset Inc invested in 0% or 4,529 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Raymond James Fincl stated it has 17,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street invested 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Invesco Limited holds 337,783 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.52 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

