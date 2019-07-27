As Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Stock Rose, Thomas White International LTD Has Upped Its Holding by $577,304; Healthstream (HSTM) Holder Granite Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Holding

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 97,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 623,046 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.48 million, up from 525,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 95,502 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has declined 4.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 3,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,140 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 126,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $388,500 activity.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,798 shares to 66,347 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 24,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,465 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

