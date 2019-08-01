As Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ruggie Capital Group Trimmed Its Stake; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Bce (BCE) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 24,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 376,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.90 million, down from 401,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 371,626 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 7,354 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 10,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $175.53. About 9.33 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 6,420 shares to 646,687 shares, valued at $48.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 68,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.83 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

