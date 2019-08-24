As Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Share Price Declined, Thomas White International LTD Has Lifted by $577,304 Its Stake; As Intrepid Potash (IPI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Old West Investment Management Has Lowered Position

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 375,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 933,487 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 621,025 shares traded or 34.29% up from the average. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 05/03/2018 INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $2.85 FROM $2.70; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: CAI International, Inc. (CAI), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), And Others; 03/04/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – NOT YET RECEIVED CONSENT TO CHANGE OF CONTROL OF INTREPID MINES ZAMBIA LIMITED FROM MINISTRY OF MINES IN ZAMBIA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrepid Potash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPI); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Fashion Cares Returns to the Intrepid; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH ON TRACK FOR $20M-30M IN WATER SALES FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – WEATHERLY SAYS INTREPID REQUESTED EXTENSION TO APRIL 30; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 3,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 130,140 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 126,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Break Down Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba And Tencent Deserve Better Appreciation – Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart, Alibaba Earnings Help Lighten The Mood On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Strength in Core Commerce Business – Live Trading News” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Look Past the Trade War and Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd Adr (RYKKY) by 8,472 shares to 54,556 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,709 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Rakyat Indonesia Adr (BKRKY).

More notable recent Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Is No One Talking About Intrepid Potash Stock? – The Motley Fool” on December 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Share Price Increased 288% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in January – The Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intrepid Potash: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold IPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 55.52 million shares or 1.04% less from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 201,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 250 were reported by Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wallace Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 700,634 shares. 933,487 were accumulated by Old West Mgmt Limited Company. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 19,941 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 284,702 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company has 26,192 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 223,355 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Thb Asset Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 140,867 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 105,938 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Walthausen And Co Limited Liability Corp reported 399,370 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 42,683 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min by 18,502 shares to 33,317 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rafael Holdings Inc by 48,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).