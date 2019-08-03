As Alibaba Group Holding LTD 0160 (BABA) Share Price Declined, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Increased Holding; As A B M Industries (ABM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Gemmer Asset Management Decreased Position by $1.64 Million

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 179,128 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 06/03/2018 ABM Industries 1Q EPS 42c

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 (BABA) by 179.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 21,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 33,198 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 11,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 56,016 shares to 89,535 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 55,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,507 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel by 9,309 shares to 22,871 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines C (NYSE:IBM) by 2,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). The New York-based Amer Intll Inc has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Goldman Sachs holds 1.24 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark owns 3 shares. Bryn Mawr invested in 221,151 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 68,044 shares. 7.67 million are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 13,305 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 105,020 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. State Street Corporation invested in 6.49 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Blackrock holds 0.02% or 9.82 million shares in its portfolio.

