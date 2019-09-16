As Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Firsthand Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Hillsdale Investment Management Has Boosted Garmin LTD (GRMN) Stake by $478,740

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 6733.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 6,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 6,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $491,000, up from 90 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 599,838 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Group Inc has 5,189 shares. The New Jersey-based Caxton LP has invested 0.09% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 2,306 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 893,673 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Inc accumulated 348,413 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cambridge has 0.08% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 3,049 shares. Origin Asset Llp holds 0.57% or 64,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 51,359 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp owns 9,641 shares. Moreover, Schroder Grp has 0.08% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Hilton Capital Lc, a New York-based fund reported 340 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “In two-plus months, Garmin co-founder’s adult children unload $512M in stock – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Garmin Earnings: GRMN Stock Soars on Big Q4 Beat – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Considering Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) For Its Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 439,050 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $18.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp Com (AQUNF) by 165,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,450 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Bloomberg Brclys.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.