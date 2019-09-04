As Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lifted Stake by $9.70 Million; Godsey & Gibb Associates Boosted Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 14,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 120,190 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 105,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.46. About 1.74 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 53,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 393,892 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.87M, up from 340,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $174.36. About 5.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 655 shares to 623 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. by 91,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,390 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc..

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.