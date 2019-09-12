As Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Stock Declined, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Cut Stake; Van Berkom & Associates Has Boosted Holding in U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 795,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 4.49 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.42M, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 1.60M shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS CONCERNS OVER SUPPLY “WAY OVERDONE”- CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 Rating To U.S. Silica’s Proposed Credit Facility; Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Aimmune, Exits U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – CIG Logistics Purchases Three Transload Terminals In Texas And West Virginia; 03/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy EP Minerals for $750 Million; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Investors (SLCA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 390,612 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.19 million, down from 393,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 374,552 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $54.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 21,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 181,540 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $43.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc. by 9,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc. Class C.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 36.52 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.