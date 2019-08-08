As Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (BABA) Share Value Declined, Regent Investment Management Has Decreased by $361,270 Its Holding; As Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Market Value Declined, Leavell Investment Management Lifted by $729,800 Its Holding

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (BABA) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 1,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 21,235 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 23,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $99.19. About 3.78M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,477 shares to 114,021 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,149 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

