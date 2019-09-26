As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Newport Asia Lifted Position; Focused Investors Lifted Stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX)

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 114,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 936,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.96 million, up from 821,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.83. About 2.01 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.92M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 11.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc owns 74,989 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Com invested in 49,658 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advsr stated it has 13,798 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Soroban LP holds 10.42% or 5.33M shares. Wheatland Advsrs holds 1.39% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Ltd has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vantage Inv Partners Limited Com owns 57,681 shares. Prio Wealth LP accumulated 317,870 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Capital Ww Invsts accumulated 0.01% or 192,400 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price accumulated 60,840 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Fin reported 7 shares stake. Papp L Roy And Associate reported 0.69% stake. 5,652 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca). Chatham Capital Group Incorporated has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

