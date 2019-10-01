As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Valuation Declined, Newport Asia Has Upped Position; Eii Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) as Stock Value Rose

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.92 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $165.14. About 8.55 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 3,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 15,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, up from 11,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $134.05. About 200,085 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Com (NYSE:O) by 5,688 shares to 32,360 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 2,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,108 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR).

