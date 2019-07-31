As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Value Rose, Ashmore Group Plc Decreased Its Holding; James Investment Research Decreased Its Stake in Magna Intl Cl A (MGA) by $6.29 Million

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 89,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.22M, down from 299,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 13.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc Cl A (MGA) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 130,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 289,134 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 420,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 827,616 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 5.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $506.12M for 8.04 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks Paying Up to 6.1% That Can Help Diversify Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Lazy Retirees: Nail Down a Growing Passive Income Stream of $6200/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Celebrates the Signing of Its First Complete Vehicle Manufacturing Joint Venture in China – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 14,520 shares to 23,766 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 31,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).