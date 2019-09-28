As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Newport Asia Upped Position; Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose While Meridian Management Co Has Raised by $303,492 Its Holding

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 10,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 102,836 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, up from 91,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD KENNEDY, BOFA ANNOUNCE COUNCIL ON RESPONSIBLE USE OF AI; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table)

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.92M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Postmates Raises $225M, Nears Initial Public Offering – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Buys for a Fully Valued Market – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA ranks as top financial institution in getting U.S. patents – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rising Yields Are Helping Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Llc stated it has 52,684 shares. Jupiter Asset Management stated it has 18,124 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alberta Investment Management Corporation reported 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 21.47M shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt reported 0.73% stake. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp owns 498,066 shares. 175,000 were reported by Bronson Point Management. Roundview Capital Limited Co holds 63,754 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 128,939 shares stake. Amg Natl Bank owns 206,045 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. New York-based Oz Limited Partnership has invested 1.64% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hightower Svcs Lta reported 19,193 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 701,500 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Beacon holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,299 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp New York has 2.65% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Chinese Stocks Fell Today – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Connection Between Alibaba and TikTok Means Big Bucks for BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Alibaba’s Chipmaking Business a Long-Term Threat to Intel? – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NewsBreak: White House Considering Limits to U.S. Portfolio Flows Into China – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Applied Materials, Alibaba Group Holding, and Jefferies Financial Group Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.