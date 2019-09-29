As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Newport Asia Increased Stake by $5.07 Million; Jensen Investment Management Has Upped United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $102.11 Million

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 785,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $516.71 million, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.92M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Bank stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 580,736 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 156,336 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 51,391 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.1% or 3,858 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital stated it has 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company invested in 1.80 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 110,032 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 131,606 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs stated it has 92,551 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Hldg has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bryn Mawr Trust Commerce has 131,187 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Finemark Bank And Tru, Florida-based fund reported 82,363 shares. Baxter Bros accumulated 25,576 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.74% or 104,282 shares.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 254,010 shares to 499,215 shares, valued at $130.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 163,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,627 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Sh.

