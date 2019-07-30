As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Cut Holding; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Decreased by $75.70 Million Its Holding

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $177.02. About 14.65 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.30M, down from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile in August hired a lobbying firm tied to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE & NBC’S KXAS-TV ACCELERATE 600 MHZ REPACK; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Aim To Seal Merger Deal Next Week: Reuters — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile fined $40 million over failing calls and false ringtones in rural areas

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 20.00 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.16 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,300 shares to 31,200 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr Zto Us by 1.94 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).