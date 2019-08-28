As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Newport Asia Has Trimmed Position; Advisor Partners Has Upped Its At&T (T) Stake by $452,259

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 14,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 143,826 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 129,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 2.55 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $167.18. About 1.26M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN

