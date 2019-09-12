As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Newport Asia Has Raised by $5.07 Million Its Stake; Financial Architects Has Lowered Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Position by $330,680; Market Valuation Rose

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.92M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $179.37. About 7.75 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 70.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140,000, down from 3,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 2.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 83,761 shares to 101,379 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 69,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.92 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Mngmt has 5,548 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp Incorporated invested in 16,606 shares. 33,163 are owned by Invest Counsel Inc. Essex Inv Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Com holds 2.24% or 116,905 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 166,203 shares. Argent Mgmt Lc invested 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Washington Bancshares holds 1.6% or 70,295 shares. Benin Management has invested 1.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). D E Shaw holds 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.33 million shares. Oxbow Limited Co invested in 0.37% or 21,805 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Comm (Operating As Southport Management) invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,525 shares. Weiss Multi has 232,937 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Trust Com stated it has 53,458 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 23,910 shares.

