As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Declined, Holder Newport Asia Lowered by $10.78 Million Its Stake; Redmond Asset Management Has Lowered Its Ambarella Shs (AMBA) Holding by $350,235; Market Valuation Rose

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $174.35. About 17.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (AMBA) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 8,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The institutional investor held 13,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 21,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 104,996 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.57 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.00% EPS growth.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 7,630 shares to 64,349 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc Com.