As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shares Rose, Newport Asia Decreased Its Stake; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position Increased by Skba Capital Management Llc

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 31,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,700 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 154,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 697,339 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 19,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.06 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 13.99M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 9,180 shares to 75,440 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,555 shares, and cut its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

