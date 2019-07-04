As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shares Rose, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Upped by $338,156 Its Holding; Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holding Held by Wasatch Advisors Inc

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 456,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.97 million, up from 676,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 111,987 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 1,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, up from 169,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) by 212,524 shares to 5.64M shares, valued at $139.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 61,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,617 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc. (FRTSF).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 86,120 shares to 596,838 shares, valued at $88.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 179,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,062 shares, and cut its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).

