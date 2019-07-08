As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shares Rose, Holder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Cut Its Position by $30.21 Million; Crown Ca (CCI) Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Cut Its Holding by $2.18 Billion as Market Value Rose

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $168.56. About 9.37 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Crown Ca (CCI) by 75.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717.00 million, down from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Crown Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.66. About 322,443 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.29 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sponsored Adr Bili Us by 549,891 shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $75.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,200 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR also bought $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares.