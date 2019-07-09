As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Value Rose, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Boosted by $22.92 Million Its Stake; Peconic Partners Cut Holding in Dycom Inds (DY) by $1.71 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.64. About 180,044 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 112.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 125,936 shares as the company's stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 238,298 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.48 million, up from 112,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $168.64. About 12.45M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Capital Incorporated holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 157,984 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 16,719 shares. Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.87% or 90,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Moreover, Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Rhumbline Advisers owns 92,933 shares. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 21,201 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 18,737 shares. Blackrock reported 3.47M shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.1% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 2,100 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.11% or 100,000 shares. Numerixs Invest accumulated 9,800 shares.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.67M for 16.86 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.