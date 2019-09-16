As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Value Declined, Thornburg Investment Management Upped Its Holding by $39.79 Million; Intelsat S A (I) Stock Price Rose While Fir Tree Has Trimmed Position by $16.24 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 235,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.31M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $392.14M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 56.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 854,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 668,983 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.01M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 819,240 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 34,899 shares to 140,605 shares, valued at $19.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 13,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,861 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

