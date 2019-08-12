As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Value Declined, Holder Newport Asia Trimmed Holding; Fort LP Increased Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $758,380

Fort Lp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 5,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 19,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 13,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $175.21. About 150,683 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Activity of TSR-042 Monotherapy Demonstrated in Patients With MSI-high Endometrial and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $158.47. About 7.46M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Poised to Rise – Yahoo News” published on June 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Assessing The Relative Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.06 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 166,343 shares to 88,455 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 35,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,379 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.