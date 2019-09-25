As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Price Declined, Tb Alternative Assets LTD Boosted Its Holding by $137.63 Million; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Rose, Cape Ann Savings Bank Upped Position by $399,319

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 936.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 814,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 901,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.74M, up from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 10.51 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA

Cape Ann Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank bought 2,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 12,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 21.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,168 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL).