As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Market Value Rose, Newport Asia Trimmed by $10.78 Million Its Holding; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder Jhl Capital Group Upped Holding by $47.12 Million as Share Value Declined

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.79. About 13.73 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.06. About 6.09M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Tesla: Questions About Model 3 Profitability as Production Rises — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – Tesla Looked Like the Future. Now Some Ask if It Has One. via @NYTimes; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Defections Mount as Musk Reorganizes Management Structure; 17/04/2018 – Tesla says Model 3 halt not about safety; 03/05/2018 – Tesla’s Elon Musk: Uber-Airbnb-type sharing of electric, self-driving cars is the ‘obvious’ future; 16/03/2018 – Tesla: Model 3 Scrutiny Intensifies as ‘Stalkers’ Circle — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Tesla Production Progress, Spotify Sings; 02/04/2018 – Tesla Drops as Model 3 Deliveries Push Is Seen Coming Up Short

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $13.90 million activity. Guillen Jerome M also sold $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $544,000 was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON. The insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M. 16,780 shares were sold by Gracias Antonio J., worth $5.84 million on Wednesday, January 16.