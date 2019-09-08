As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Increased Its Position; Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Cut Its Holding

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 264,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 861,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 232,991 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 1,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 171,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, up from 169,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QTS Realty Trust: This 3.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Should Continue To Grow Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QTS Realty Trust: Turn Of The Tide? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Data REITs up amid CyrusOne sale interest report – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Realty Trust starts 6.75M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 7,910 shares to 94,560 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 447,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 11,376 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers owns 725 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 91,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Incorporated has invested 0.05% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Waddell And Reed Financial invested 0.28% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.16% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Us Savings Bank De holds 1,786 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 302,158 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Granahan Investment Mngmt Incorporated Ma holds 0.24% or 99,969 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Hilton Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Starr International Company Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 93,104 shares.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “After Another Strong Quarter, Alibaba Stock Will Reward Long-Term Investors – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Alibaba earnings: Cloud, B2B provide â€˜insulationâ€™ amid economic concerns – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.