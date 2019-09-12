As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Market Value Declined, Parkwood Decreased Position by $3.07 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Shares Declined While Windsor Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 4.51 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 9:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 27.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 18,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 47,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11M, down from 66,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $177.95. About 9.42M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.20B for 36.47 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,486 shares to 44,470 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 66,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Alibaba vs. JD.com – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 66,761 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Texas Yale Cap stated it has 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Invest Management Incorporated has 0.51% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,762 shares. Adirondack Trust Company has invested 0.78% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 5,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Accuvest Glob holds 0.38% or 14,486 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Limited Liability Company, Arizona-based fund reported 5,062 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Incorporated Pa accumulated 9,199 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 29,876 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp has 0.42% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 79,613 shares. 112,194 are owned by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Com. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 845,708 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.29% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Overbrook Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bristolâ€‘Myers Squibb Announces Dividend – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.