As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Market Value Declined, Newport Asia Has Lowered Its Holding; Realty Income (O) Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $608,163

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realty Income (O) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 8,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 56,928 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 48,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realty Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 1.18 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 24.80 million shares traded or 18.94% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chinese Cloud Services Rivalry Heats Up As Alibaba, Tencent Face Off – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba buying Kaola for $2B – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Alibaba, Cisco, Nvidia, Walmart and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Alibabaâ€™s Q1 Earnings Beat Belies Slowing Economy – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Susquehanna raises Alibaba estimate on 618 strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,676 shares to 15,952 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,891 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodit (BCX).

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income Is One Man’s Trash But Another Man’s Treasure – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.