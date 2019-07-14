As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Market Valuation Rose, Ashmore Group Plc Cut Stake; Glynn Capital Management Cut Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $7.94 Million as Shares Declined

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 32,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13M, down from 119,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.94. About 785,745 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 89,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.22 million, down from 299,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. Klarich Lee sold 7,500 shares worth $1.68 million. BONVANIE RENE had sold 9,330 shares worth $1.87 million on Tuesday, January 15. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D also sold $8.65M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management accumulated 0.68% or 7,102 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,475 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 2,700 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 3,515 shares. Stephens Inv Lc holds 0.53% or 107,132 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Com holds 1.51% or 198,872 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.01% or 364 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 2,000 shares. Axa reported 364,184 shares stake. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 8 shares. 2,180 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 60,744 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.79% or 31,000 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Co stated it has 434 shares. 302,509 were reported by Smith Asset Group Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 200.87 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

