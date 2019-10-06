As Alibaba Group Ho (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Swedbank Has Decreased Its Holding; Holder Dsm Capital Partners Has Lifted Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake

Swedbank decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Ho (BABA) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 373,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.65M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Alibaba Group Ho for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 203,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258.51M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 34.91 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Techno (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 740,850 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $146.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 103,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Nat Inf (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings.