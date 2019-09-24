As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Stock Declined, Biondo Investment Advisors Has Upped Position by $1.65 Million; Advisor Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $702,086

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 60.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, up from 16,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $176.98. About 13.82 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 14,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 125,228 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00 million, down from 140,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 21.57M shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Independent Investors has invested 0.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Page Arthur B stated it has 2.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 10 reported 3.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 158,782 are owned by Salem Cap Mngmt. Farr Miller Washington Dc stated it has 63,771 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Harbour Inv Management Limited Liability reported 2.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.39% or 29,083 shares. 358,702 are owned by Capital Limited Company. Blue Fincl Cap holds 0.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 13,528 shares. Colrain Lc owns 2,955 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Leisure Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 0.09% or 33,044 shares. Whittier Tru Company has invested 0.55% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Klingenstein Fields And Company Ltd Company invested in 35,548 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $820.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 362 shares to 10,706 shares, valued at $20.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.51B for 10.26 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.