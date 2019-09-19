As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Share Price Declined, Biondo Investment Advisors Upped by $1.65 Million Its Holding; As Discover Financial (DFS) Share Value Rose, Strs Ohio Cut by $2.34 Million Its Position

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Discover Financial (DFS) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 30,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 75,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82M, down from 105,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Discover Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.46. About 511,822 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 60.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, up from 16,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $472.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.5. About 11.42M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2,800 shares to 8,800 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Moog Inc. Cl A (NYSE:MOG.A).