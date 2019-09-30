As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Market Value Declined, Legacy Capital Partners Lifted Holding by $720,785; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose, Theleme Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 88.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 4,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 9,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, up from 4,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 14.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 40,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.70 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 28.93M shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $225.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL) by 8,400 shares to 8,340 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

