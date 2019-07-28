As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Share Price Rose, Holder Essex Investment Management Co Increased Its Position; Cypress Capital Group Has Boosted Stake in Agilent Technologies (A)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 619.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 27,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,501 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 4,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 124.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 4,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,944 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 3,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 2.36M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,511 shares to 79,175 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 23,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,124 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 71,660 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company holds 105,744 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.92% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 1.21M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York stated it has 130,046 shares. Incorporated Ok owns 4,070 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 311 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 37,600 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0.32% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 26.79 million shares. 1.06 million were reported by Swiss Financial Bank. Greenleaf has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Wells Fargo Mn holds 2.47 million shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 24.96M shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 McMullen Michael R. sold $1.31 million worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 17,491 shares.