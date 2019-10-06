As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder First Business Financial Services Lifted Position; Driehaus Capital Management Upped Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stake

First Business Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 89.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 135,266 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 866,120 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.76 million, up from 730,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78B market cap company.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Maâ€™s Departure and the Trade War Will Not Stop Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BABA Stock Remains a Great Way to Play Megatrends in China – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Thoughts After Retail Expert Dinner – HSBC – StreetInsider.com” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Connection Between Alibaba and TikTok Means Big Bucks for BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 56,613 shares to 466,008 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 16,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,867 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.