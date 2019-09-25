As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder First Business Financial Services Upped Its Stake; Bunge Limited (BG) Holding Has Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 464.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 18,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,570 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 881,059 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 07/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 7; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F

First Business Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 89.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 14.54 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 12,701 shares to 13,013 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 8,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,186 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. 160,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. HECKMAN GREGORY A also bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was made by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 562,841 are held by Millennium Mngmt Lc. New York-based Oppenheimer has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fairpointe Cap Limited Company reported 3.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Raymond James And Associate reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 18,730 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 97,710 shares. Cutler Mngmt Limited Co owns 43,200 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 88,940 shares stake. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 838,907 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Company Limited has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schneider Cap Mgmt stated it has 21,041 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

