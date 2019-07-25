As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Valuation Rose, Indus Capital Partners Has Decreased by $71.30 Million Its Stake; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position Has Raised by Doheny Asset Management

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.32. About 3.12 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 13.36M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (Call) (NYSE:ERJ) by 26,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 201,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.22 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 21,850 shares to 33,150 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Inve Reit (NYSE:NRZ) by 160,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).