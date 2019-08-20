As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Valuation Declined, Hap Trading Lifted Holding; As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Holder Sadoff Investment Management Trimmed by $307,017 Its Stake

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 239.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 357,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 506,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 149,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $178.28. About 15.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 11,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.36 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 43.38 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade; 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director &

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 295,069 shares to 140,031 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 65,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,408 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.88 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

