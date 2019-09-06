As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Share Value Declined, Polar Securities Raised Position; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Stake in Exxon Mobil (New) (XOM) Has Raised by $1.34 Million as Share Value Declined

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) (XOM) by 158.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,316 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 10,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 2.33 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $178.02. About 4.34 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Put) (NYSE:ABX) by 611,900 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc (Put) by 318,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 21,052 shares to 155,211 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 8,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,779 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Management L P, a Texas-based fund reported 15,764 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 800 shares. Bonness Enter holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 21,029 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Mgmt & Inc has 1.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 4,536 were reported by Polaris Greystone Financial Group Incorporated Llc. 63,887 are owned by Appleton Ptnrs Ma. Sei Investments reported 431,925 shares. First Dallas Securities holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,766 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has 1,515 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Mngmt Corporation Va invested in 0.07% or 3,118 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 18,561 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap holds 2,900 shares. Eagle Global Ltd Liability has 130,435 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Covington Advsr Incorporated owns 32,217 shares. Copeland Mgmt Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,841 shares.

