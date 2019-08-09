As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Valuation Declined, Capstone Investment Advisors Decreased Stake; Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined While Wedbush Securities Cut Position

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 36,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 19,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $159.91. About 9.05M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 2,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 5,072 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 7,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $162.64. About 895,423 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 24/03/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FedEx no longer plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $853.12 million for 12.71 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.03B for 35.38 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

