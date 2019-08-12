As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Two Sigma Securities Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.64 Million; As Genworth Finl (GNW) Stock Price Rose, Tig Advisors Has Boosted Its Position

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 1.28 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 77,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16M, down from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.89M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (Call) (NYSE:MMP) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

